The stats that made GeT_RiGhT the first CSGO king

There are many legendary players in CS:GO but one man has always been considered as 'The Legend' when it comes to the early days of the game. Christopher 'GeT_RiGhT' Alesund started back in 1.6 but he went onto be part of the most dominant teams in CS history. 87-0 is one of the most iconic numbers in Counter-Strike and you can't talk about it without mentioning GeT_RiGhT. Between August 2012 and April 2013, Ninjas in Pyjamas set an all-time competitive record of winning 87 consecutive maps which is inconceivable in modern-day CSGO. One of the main things that led to Alesund dominating the early days of Global Offensive was his ability to learn quickly. This is apparent when you look at his adaptation to spraying. Spraying in CS:GO was a lot different to 1.6 and the Swede was one of the first players to learn the new patterns and use them in big matches.

The unflappable lurker was also no stranger when it came to clutch situations. Although Richard 'shox' Papillon has the rightful claim to the 'Clutch God' crown, GeT_RiGhT wasn't too far behind. In 2013 he won 72% of his 1v1 clutches and followed that up with 63% in 2014. The following year, in 2015, he shot up again to 72.9%.

Throughout his competitive career, Patrik 'f0rest' Lindberg has always been by Alesund's side. The pair have one of the longest partnerships of all time in the game – as the first stint lasted 3902 days from their 1.6 days at Fnatic all the way through to their departure from NiP. The pair have reunited under the Dignitas banner to extend this and it doesn't look like either will be leaving the game any time soon.