The Rise of Ropz: The Stats Behind Mousesports' CSGO Prodigy

From accusation of hacking to becoming the leading man on one of the greatest teams in the world, the journey of Robin 'ropz' Kool has been exactly what you would expect from a CS:GO prodigy.
The young talent didn't have the easiest road into becoming a CSGO professional with him being from Estonia and there not being any historical players for him to look up to, in 2017 he became the first Estonian to make a major at PGL Major Krakow 2017.
In this video, we take a look at the stats behind ropz' rise from promising FPL talent to full-blown superstar, showing just how valuable the young Estonian has been to Mousesports in their numerous championship victories during his tenure there.
The next big question for ropz is whether he'll be able to take the team to that most important trophy of all - the Major.