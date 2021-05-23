The most humiliating 16-0 blowouts in CSGO history! - Dexerto

Losing hurts, but no CS:GO loss is more embarrassing than an all-out 16-0. Rubbing salt in the wound, here are the 10 most soul-crushing 16-0 blowouts in Counter-Strike history.

From Evil Geniuses vs. MouseSports in the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals to Astralis vs. FaZe in IEM: Beijing 2019, CS has seen a number of wild blowouts.

While some of the 16-0 winners, like Mousesports in 2019 blew opponents out en route to a tournament win — others, like fnatic in 2016, simply embarrassed their foe on cable television.

Discover more: How CSGO’s Online Era RUINED Fnatic’s Comeback