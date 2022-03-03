The making of SPUNJ: The hidden truth behind CSGO casting

Not many know about the turbulent life of a CS:GO caster quite like Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill, who sat down with Dexerto to give us a peak behind his rise in the scene.

From a competitor to an award-winning analyst and color caster, the Australian talent has seen every aspect of the Counter-Strike competitive landscape. The 32-year-old’s personality paved the way toward his successful career in the esport.

Even though he’s had some hardships along the way, SPUNJ has covered some of the game’s biggest international events and steadily risen as one of the prominent voices in CS:GO.



