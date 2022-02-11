The making of gla1ve: What I really thought when dev1ce left

As Astralis prepare for a grueling 2022 CS:GO circuit, Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander, sat down with Dexerto for an exploration into his decorated career and how he plans to take the Danes back to the top.

For years, Astralis’ success was gla1ve’s success. The IGL has led his team to Major trophies and record-breaking feats that could stand the test of time. But the road hasn’t been easy with stars like Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz leaving the team, among other changes.

Now a father and with a new batch of teammates, gla1ve is about to embark on the next era of his decorated CS:GO career with Astralis.

