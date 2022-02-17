The making of cadiaN: The truth behind the HUNDEN scandal

Danish IGL Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller has one of the longest CS:GO careers among active players and he sat down with Dexerto to share the making of his journey so far with Heroic.

CadiaN and his Heroic team clawed and grinded their way to the top echelon of CS:GO just to be embroiled in the ESIC coaching scandal from then-coach HUNDEN. Though it was a damper on the team, the boys regrouped and had a stellar showing at the Stockholm LAN Major.

Despite all the drama cadiaN has confidence in his Heroic org and is looking to make an impact in IEM Katowice and beyond.

Advertisement

Discover more: Pop Flash: “Astralis are a MESS!” IEM Katowice Preview