The Making of apEX: How Vitality tried to save French CS:GO

Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire has been at the top of French Counter-Strike for over a decade. The Vitality IGL has opened up about his growth since the early days, the turbulent rise of French CS:GO, and his future.

apEX has been pushing French Counter-Strike forward since the 1.6 days, but the scene was cutthroat, with personalities and tempers flaring. However, when Vitality joined in, they had the chance to save French CS:GO.

Now with a mixed roster thanks to the incoming Astralis trio of Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen, Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif, and Danny ‘zonic’ Sorenson, apEX is leading in a new era for the team ⁠— even if it comes at the cost of French Counter-Strike.

