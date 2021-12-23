The Legend of GeT_RiGhT: CSGO’s Immortal Founding Father

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund is a Counter-Strike legend. With a career spanning nearly two decades, he was one of CS:GO’s founding fathers. From small beginnings to Major titles, this is the story behind one of the game’s true immortals.

GeT_RiGhT isn’t retired ⁠— he’s just on a “long break”. Those are the words of the 31-year-old Counter-Strike legend, whose career in the game spans back some 15-odd years.

He is considered one of the all-time greats. GeT_RiGhT made history in the early days of CS:GO on Ninjas in Pyjamas, performing at the highest level all the way through to mid-2020 when he stepped down from Dignitas.

The immortal founding father of CS:GO has opened up on his Counter-Strike journey, including his friendship with Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg, the iconic 87-map streak, and his future.

