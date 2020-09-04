The insane stats behind Heroic's fragtastic ESL One Cologne run

Just four months ago, Heroic's CS:GO team hit an all-time low. They were ranked 36th in the world, the roster's move to FPX had fallen through and es3tag eventually left for Astralis, but things are looking up.

They certainly didn't look like a team that would be strong enough to challenge the elite powerhouses in Europe, but somehow, Heroic started to bring home top-four finishes one after each other. This eventually led to the Danish side doing the seemingly impossible and winning ESL One Cologne – one of Counter-Strike's most prestigious tournaments.

Obviously, this result has been somewhat muddied by the news that broke a day later about coach Nicolai 'HUNDEN' Petersen being suspended for exploiting a bug at an event earlier in the year. Heroic, though, have shown that they can overcome this with their crazy fragging ability.

During ESL One Cologne, four of the top five kill leaders at the tournament were Heroic players – with only the IGL Casper 'cadiaN' Møller missing out in sixth. cadiaN did make up for this by having the second most AWP kills at Cologne.

In this video, we will look into the stats that make Heroics ESL One Cologne win so great, and how despite losing their coach, they can make up for it with fragging ability.