The IEM Cologne dark horses proving everyone wrong! | Richard Lewis Reacts

Virtus Pro have silenced the doubters so far at IEM Cologne 2021, with impressive performances against Complexity, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and BIG — and Richard Lewis thinks they might just have enough to go all the way.

Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR, qikert, and buster all took down an equally challenging squad in BIG to make it out of Group A — but even if Virtus Pro don’t manage to make it past the first round of Playoffs at IEM Cologne 2021, Jame and Co. have shown enough at LAN to put any ‘onliners’ criticism to bed.

