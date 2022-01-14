The Godfather of Brazilian Counter-Strike: The Making of FalleN

FalleN, also known as The Godfather of Brazilian Counter-Strike, has a career stretching back to 2005, and this legend is still one of the best CSGO players around.

From having Flusha paying for his team’s travel to qualifiers, to winning CSGO Majors, FalleN seems to have done it all playing for teams like Luminosity, SK Gaming, MIBR, and Team Liquid.

Before FalleN embarks upon his Last Dance in 2022, he joins Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett to talk about his origins, almost playing with s1mple, and why superstars like Neymar are helping build up the reputation of esports in Brazil.

Discover More: How CSGO’s ‘Chosen One’ Rose to Greatness: The Making of ZywOo