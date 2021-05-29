The best AWPers in CSGO history - Dexerto

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the best parts of watching professional CSGO is the ridiculous feats players manage with the not-so-humble AWP. If you want to see some of the best to ever do it, look no further.

When you think of great AWPers in CSGO, names like allu, FalleN, ZyWOo and maybe even Skadoodle come to mind, and we left no stone unturned in giving these one-shot saviors a shout.

Who can forget s1mple’s legendary Cache play at ESL One Cologne, or Coldzera’s jumping AWP at MLG Columbus? The list is practically endless.

Discover More: Most shocking CSGO roster moves of all time