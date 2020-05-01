The 5 Youngest CSGO Major Winners in History

Majors are the most sought after prizes in esports and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is no exception. So, we are going to run through the youngest players to ever scoop one on the big stage. CS:GO has one of the longest-standing competitive scenes and since the introduction of the Major Championships back in 2013, more than 50 players have had the pleasure of claiming the illustrious prize. The average pro player age might be 23-years-old these days, although some have won the big one while being much younger than that. Advertisement

Topping the list is Markus 'Kjaerbye' Kjærbye, who you might have guessed already, as the Dane went down in history as the youngest ever player to pick up a grand prize as part of the Astralis team who won ELEAGUE Atlanta in 2017. He was just 18 years and 277 days old, and it was certainly a moment he, and his fans, will never forget.

Also making our list is one the most well-known faces in Counter-Strike, Jake 'Stewie2K' Yip. The Team Liquid star won possibly the biggest honor of all time as Cloud9 saw off FaZe Clan in overtime to win the Boston ELEAGUE title in 2018.

At the age of 21, he sent the home crowd into raptures after popping off to help seal victory on that famous night, one of the event's most memorable moments.

Other big names that feature on the list include Robin 'flusha' Rönnquist, Paweł 'byali' Bieliński, and Jesper 'JW' Wecksell - With flusha and JW picking up the honor in the first Major, Dreamhack Winter 2013.