Team Vitality CSGO fined $10,000 for breaking stream-sniping rules

Published: 23/Jan/2021 15:29

by Calum Patterson
Zywoo practicing CSGO
Team Vitality

The Esports Integrity Commission have fined Team Vitality $10,000 “in response to stream-sniping breach of the ESIC Code,” the commission confirmed on January 23.

During their match against Team Liquid at the BLAST Premier Global Final, viewers spotted a screen behind the Vitality players which appeared to display the live broadcast of the match.

Although ESIC did not find any “malicious intent” from Vitality, their zero-tolerance approach “mandates accountability from the organisation for the breach.”

In their statement, ESIC says it “received and assessed VOD footage and player camera footage and found that this breach occurred in [the match against Team Liquid], as well as having occurred in map 2 of Team Vitality’s game against Complexity.”

ESIC’s review “does not suggest that the players were information derived from the stream or that they gained any advantage in their matches as a result of the code violation.”

They confirm that Team Vitality has accepted responsibility for the breach.

BLAST’s commissioner Andrew Haworth said that they immediately told Vitality to turn off the stream and referred the incident to ESIC and assisted in the investigation.

Richard Lewis, in a reaction for Dexerto, argued that Team Vitality should have been disqualified for the breach, to maintain competitive integrity.

Team Vitality still move on ahead of Team Liquid, who drop to the lower bracket.

This story is developing.

LIVE: BLAST Premier Global Final – Astralis take on Vitality for a finals spot

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:55 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 15:26

by Albert Petrosyan
BLAST Global Finals live

BLAST Premier’s Global Final is underway! Eight of BLAST’s best compete for the lion’s share of $1 million. Here’s the Global Final schedule, stream, and results — as well as a recap for each day as the action unfolds! 

  • Winner’s Final: Astralis vs Team Vitality scheduled for 10:30AM (EST) / 4:30PM (CET)
  • Map veto: Dust2, Overpass, and Inferno
  • Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports eliminated

BLAST Premier Global Final: Stream

As with all other BLAST competitions, the 2020 Global Final will be broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above for your convenience.

The tournament will likely also be live-streamed on BLAST’s YouTube channel, which is also where the VoDs for all the matches will be uploaded, so feel free to check that out if you missed any games throughout the event.

BLAST Premier Global Final: Schedule & results

blast-global-finals-upper-bracket

blast-global-finals-lower-bracket

Day 5 — Saturday, January 23

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners Final Astralis vs Team Vitality 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers Final Team Liquid vs NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 6 — Sunday, January 24

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Consolidation Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 1 — Tuesday, January 19

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Astralis 2-1 Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R1 G2 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis & G2 edge through to semi-finals

Astralis opened by taking on Evil Geniuses in a three-game series, with the first map (Inferno) going the way of EG (16-14). The North American’s ability to convert pistol rounds was not enough to guarantee a second map, as both Overpass (16-8) and Vertigo (16-6) were claimed by the Danes. Xyp9x’s AUG proved too hot to handle on Overpass — will we see it again?

G2 Esports vs FURIA was a much closer affair. G2 took the initiative on Inferno (16-12), snatching FURIA’s map pick. After falling short on Mirage (14-16), G2 bounced back on Nuke (16-10) to clinch the series. NiKo shined, as he clocked out with +20 frags, going 70-50 in three maps.

Day 2 — Wednesday, January 20

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Vitality 2-0 Complexity 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R1  NAVI 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R1 Evil Geniuses 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

FURIA bow out early, FalleN’s Liquid surprise Na’Vi

Complexity were unable to perform in their first series of the year, being swept on Mirage (9-16) and Dust2 (8-16). ZywOo shined, delivering 46 kills over two maps. 

A new-look Team Liquid pull the upset against NAVI, dispatching the CIS squad on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14). S1mple’s 36 kills on Nuke were not enough to keep his team in the upper bracket

Despite a convincing win on Inferno (16-9), FURIA fell short on Mirage (14-16) against Evil Geniuses. Stanislaw and co. followed up with a swift win on Nuke (16-6) to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Day 3 — Thursday, January 21

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R1 Complexity 1-2 NAVI 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R2 Astralis 2-1 G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R2 Vitality 2-0 Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis and Vitality secure top-4, Complexity knocked out

Complexity were eliminated by NAVI after a 1-2 series. Electronic was the star of the show with 75 kills over three maps.

Astralis took down G2 Esports following a thrilling series. The Danes followed Dust2 (14-16) with wins on Vertigo (16-8) and Inferno (16-4) with Dupreeh displaying an impressive 91.5 ADR across three maps.

Team Liquid failed to overcome Vitality falling short on Vertigo (11-16) after a close game on Nuke (14-16). ZywOo seemed unbeatable in clutches across both maps.

Day 4 — Friday, January 22

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R2 G2 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

G2 and Evil Geniuses fall short, NAVI and Liquid trough

Team Liquid send Evil Geniuses packing after two swift wins on Inferno (16-12) and Dust2 (16-8). NAF shined for the North American team, delivering 51 kills over the two maps. 

NAVI take down G2 Esports, looking unstoppable on both Train (16-6) and Mirage (16-8). Everyone on the CIS squad was on point, with s1mple standing out with an impressive 94.3 ADR across the series.

 

Blast Premier Global Final: Teams & players

Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Final, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals and BLAST Premier Circuit.

Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.

Team Qualified via Players
Astralis Fall Finals device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji (s), zonic (C)
Complexity European Spring Finals blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses American Spring Finals Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C)
FURIA Esports BLAST Premier Circuit yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
G2 Esports BLAST Premier Circuit kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
Team Liquid BLAST Premier Circuit ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C)
Natus Vincere BLAST Premier Circuit flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T (s), B1ad3 (C)
Team Vitality European Spring Finals apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Nivera (s), XTQZZZ (C)

BLAST Premier Global Final: Final Placements

Eight teams are battling it out for their share of $1 million… Additionally, BLAST are gifting the winners an exclusive TW Steel watch to complement the $600k in cash.

Placement  Team Prize
1 TBD $600,000
2 TBD $200,000
3 TBD $80,000
4 TBD $50,000
5-6 G2 Esports $20,000
Evil Geniuses
7-8 Complexity $15,000
FURIA