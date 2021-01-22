Team Liquid right to ditch Twistzz | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals - Dexerto

2021 is showcasing incredible skill and talent within the Counter-Strike community for the BLAST Global Finals, and one team is swooping in with incredible moxie.

Richard Lewis​ reacts to Team Liquid’s crushing of NAVI on day 2 of BLAST Premier Global Finals, and says it’s all down to one man – Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo. The Brazilian sensation starred for Liquid as they knocked s1mple and co. down into the Lower Bracket.

Richard doubles down on his call to cut Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken from the starting lineup, and makes an early prediction for the team after they’ve found a new lease of life.

Coming right off of the bat with a 2-0 victory, Team Liquid is continuing to prove they’ve got much more to show than what we saw with their performance in 2020. Previously losing to NAVI at the Intel Extreme Masters Final, beating top-tier opposition was something that they struggled to grasp. Sinking low into the world rankings, getting deep runs was nigh on impossible for the team.

When discussing why this happened, Lewis notes that he’s previously indicated that Twistzz was dragging the team down, without a proper AWPer and in-game leader. He even suggested previously that FalleN would be a perfect match for the team, and seeing this pay off in real-time is great news.

Of course, the Team wasn’t pitch-perfect, with Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip still bottom in fragging, but a win of 2-0 is still an incredible landslide, showing fantastic tenacity against NAVI.

