Team Liquid CSGO rebuild starts with rising AWPer oSee

Team Liquid have signed Extra Salt AWPer Joshua ‘oSee’ Ohm to start the org’s CSGO rebuild after benching Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip, Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and Michael ‘Grim’ Wince.

TL head coach Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag will slot oSee next to Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski and Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic on the starting roster. The primary AWP role and in-game leader (IGL) responsibilities fell on FalleN before his leave from the team.

oSee was previously a part of Cloud9’s 2020 roster when the org acquired the ATK lineup for Flashpoint Season 1. After a few stints on open teams, the American AWPer will look to help revitalize Liquid CSGO.

“Coming into Team Liquid I’m honestly really excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge learning experience for me. I think we have a lot of firepower to be a top team.”

Team Liquid CSGO signs oSee

Today we welcome @oSeecs to our roster! Thank you to @ExtraSaltGG for the smooth transition. pic.twitter.com/ZOyISgkbBS — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) December 27, 2021

The NA org is entering a new chapter of its CSGO squad, but are still missing an IGL as well as a fifth starting member.

But 22-year-old oSee is already liking the direction of the team — which he thinks could lead to taking home some hardware in 2022.

“Everyone’s dream is to lift that Major trophy so that’s definitely something I would like to do,” he said. “Obviously that’s going to take a lot of work and time to get to that level, but I think we have the potential to lift that trophy.”

Team Liquid CSGO rebuild progress

After benching two Major winners and a foundational member of the squad, Liquid are retooling their CSGO side around NA stars EliGE and NAF.

TL are going to look for two more members to round out its CSGO team to prepare for the ESL Pro League Season 15 and IEM Katowice that will kick off the 2022 season.