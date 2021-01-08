Logo
CS:GO

TACO officially released from MiBR contract

Published: 8/Jan/2021 22:57

by Bill Cooney
Starladder

Share

MiBR

Brazilian Counter-Strike pro Epitácio “TACO” de Melo announced on January 8, 2021 that he’s no longer a member of MiBR, becoming ready and able to join another team right away.

TACO was released from MiBR’s roster, along with teammate Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia, in the wake of massive drama over the use of banned exploits in September of 2020.

Dead, who had been with the team since March 2020, was one of the slew of coaches implicated in the scandal once it was discovered that he, along with 10 others across the esport, had knowingly used a bug to gain a spectating advantage on opponents.

TACO and fer became MIBR icons after joining the org in 2018, along with fellow star FalleN, who also left the team shortly after his teammates were cut due to his disagreement with how the whole situation was handled.

Helena Kristiansson for ESL
TACO was one of MiBR’s biggest stars before being cut.

On January 8, TACO officially announced on Twitter he was no longer under contract with MiBR, and free to pursue other options.

“By the way, this week I managed to get out of the contract with the last org,” de Melo tweeted. “I’m READY to sign with the next one! News soon!”

It remains to be seen exactly where the 24-year-old will end up, but according to some reports he could be set for a reunion with dead as the two join up to create a new Brazilian team following the shakeup at MiBR.

Dead did have a 6.5-month ban leveled on him after the observing scandal on August 31, which would make him eligible to return to coaching in mid-March of 2021, so we might see an update — if things do pan out — around then.

TACO is one of the most decorated CSGO players in Brazilian history and has an undeniable reputation for putting the needs of the group above his own time and time again no matter what org he’s on, the definition of a true team player.

So, even if the ‘Brazilian super-team 2.0’ plan doesn’t work out with dead, he should have no problem finding a new home somewhere.

CS:GO

CSGO legend Flusha benched by Fnatic amid new roster rumors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 16:46

by Connor Bennett
Flusha with his head in his hands for Fnatic
Adela Sznajder/Dreamhack

Share

flusha Fnatic

Fnatic have officially dropped team veteran Robin ‘⁠flusha⁠’ Rönnquist from the active roster to open a spot that will be used to “rejuvenate the team for the 2021 season.”

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s esport scene has seen some pretty eyebrow-raising transfers in the last few months — with legends moving on and new blood stepping up in their place, and super teams being born. 

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling around Fnatic’s all-Swedish roster, and what their next step would be — including a rumor from Jared ‘Dekay’ Lewis that caught fans off-guard as it partnered Flusha with former Major winner Tim ‘Autimatic’ Ta and ENCE’s Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi.

Now, it looks like that rumor could be set to come to fruition as Flusha now says goodbye to Fnatic for the third time in his CS:GO career. 

Flusha playing for Fnatic CS:GO
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack
Flusha has had three stints with Fnatic.

Fnatic confirmed the news on January 8, noting that they’d be using the spot vacated by the Counter-Strike legend to “rejuvenate the team” ahead of the 2021 season getting underway.

As previously mentioned, the departure brings to an end Flusha’s third stint with Fnatic. He initially joined the side in late 2013 and found his way back there twice more over the years, bringing unprecedented levels of success to the organization.

During his most recent stint, Fnatic won DreamHack Masters Malmö and ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe, briefly becoming a powerhouse in European CS:GO once again, a happy flashback to their glory days. Though, struggles in Flashpoint, BLAST, and other events brought about the rumors of a split.

As for who might take his spot, Dekay’s initial report suggested that Swedish rising talent Jack “Jackinho” Ström Mattson was in talks with Fnatic, but nothing has been announced just yet.

In terms of what Flusha will do next, his departure adds further fuel to the fire that he’ll be joining Autimatic and suNny as a trio, looking for two others to join them, as well as a team to represent.