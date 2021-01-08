TACO officially released from MiBR contract

Brazilian Counter-Strike pro Epitácio “TACO” de Melo announced on January 8, 2021 that he’s no longer a member of MiBR, becoming ready and able to join another team right away.

TACO was released from MiBR’s roster, along with teammate Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia, in the wake of massive drama over the use of banned exploits in September of 2020.

Dead, who had been with the team since March 2020, was one of the slew of coaches implicated in the scandal once it was discovered that he, along with 10 others across the esport, had knowingly used a bug to gain a spectating advantage on opponents.

TACO and fer became MIBR icons after joining the org in 2018, along with fellow star FalleN, who also left the team shortly after his teammates were cut due to his disagreement with how the whole situation was handled.

On January 8, TACO officially announced on Twitter he was no longer under contract with MiBR, and free to pursue other options.

“By the way, this week I managed to get out of the contract with the last org,” de Melo tweeted. “I’m READY to sign with the next one! News soon!”

It remains to be seen exactly where the 24-year-old will end up, but according to some reports he could be set for a reunion with dead as the two join up to create a new Brazilian team following the shakeup at MiBR.

Dead did have a 6.5-month ban leveled on him after the observing scandal on August 31, which would make him eligible to return to coaching in mid-March of 2021, so we might see an update — if things do pan out — around then.

TACO is one of the most decorated CSGO players in Brazilian history and has an undeniable reputation for putting the needs of the group above his own time and time again no matter what org he’s on, the definition of a true team player.

So, even if the ‘Brazilian super-team 2.0’ plan doesn’t work out with dead, he should have no problem finding a new home somewhere.