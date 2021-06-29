tabseN gave up everything to become perfect CS:GO leader

Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz burst onto the competitive Counter-Strike scene like a blazing star, but despite having the potential to become a top individual player, he realized it was more important to become a phenomenal leader.

tabseN knows better than anyone that he could have become CS:GO’s next star player. His stats on the AK-47, AWP, and Krieg speak for themselves. But he realized that winning tournaments took a lot more than that, and the key to that was being the best captain in the world.

He’s been using that knowledge and wisdom to lead BIG to glory ever since and has shown time and time again why he’s one of the most impactful in-game leaders ever to grace the professional Counter-Strike scene.

