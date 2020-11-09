 Summit1g explains why Valorant makes him miserable compared to CSGO - Dexerto
Summit1g explains why Valorant makes him miserable compared to CSGO

Published: 9/Nov/2020 14:30 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 14:39

by Lauren Bergin
Riot Games/Twitch: summit1g

The discussion about Valorant being the new CS:GO has overtaken the gaming scene, with many seeing CS:GO as a dying community. However, ex-CS:GO pro Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar explains why he prefers CS:GO over Valorant.

Many FPS fans hail Valorant as the new and improved version of CS:GO, with a host of ex-CS:GO pros such as Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo moving across to Riot Games’ shiny new FPS seeking more lucrative professional opportunities.

However, other players much prefer the more straightforward gameplay of CS:GO, where there’s no magical abilities making life a misery, and no flashes going off every two seconds.

In a recent stream, former CS:GO pro player summit discussed his feelings towards Valorant, noting that in his eyes, CS:GO reigns as the supreme FPS title of the two.

Summit1g looking at his monitor
Summit1g, YouTube
The former CS:GO pro has described why he doesn’t gel with Valorant.

Why does summit1g prefer CS:GO?

Throughout his stream summit1g says that he finds playing Valorant extremely difficult both due to the gameplay and the effects that it has on him while streaming.

When talking gameplay, the FPS wizard describes Valorant as “making him miserable” and that being flashed through walls and hacked through tiny spaces make the game difficult for him to enjoy.

Additionally he highlights the fact that the game is less rewarding, as finding plays using smokes and flashes in CS:GO is a part of the art form of playing the game, whereas these are in-built aspects of the  agent abilities in Valorant. By having overpowered flashes and smokes built into the agents’ kits, he argues that it removes some of the tactical aspects of the gameplay.

The final point that he makes is regarding streaming the game. Describing the irritation after “feeling like a God one day and then feeling like you’ve never played a day in your life,” it’s pretty clear that Valorant is a tilter for summit. Expressing that he doesn’t enjoy the game and therefore fans won’t enjoy watching it, it doesn’t make much sense to keep it as a main feature on his channel.

So, it’s a case of watch this space. Maybe summit1g will get his Valorant mojo back, but until then his Sea of Thieves streams are continuing and he seems to be having plenty of fun on it.

Gaming

Shroud includes surprise pick in favorite FPS games to play right now

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:25 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 22:38

by Marco Rizzo
Shroud talks about Squad
Shroud

Apex Legends Squad Valorant

As one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is considered one of the best FPS players around, and listed the top three first-person shooters he’s enjoyed the most recently.

To the question “What are your top-3 FPS games right now?” shroud immediately said Valorant without hesitation, before adding Apex Legends and tactical shooter ‘Squad’ to the list.

Shroud is certainly one of the most experienced FPS players on twitch right now, not only from his stint as a professional CSGO player but also due to his streaming career as a human aimbot and simply the number of shooters he plays — so his opinion goes a long way.

Including Valorant isn’t a surprising move, given the game has taken North America by storm and is one of shroud’s most-streamed games in recent times.

“Valorant is the best shooter that has come out recently.” The ex-Cloud9 player claimed, before explaining how the 5v5 competitive shooter sub-genre – a niche which doesn’t see new titles very often — is the most appealing for him personally.

The Streamer later expanded on the reasons why he thinks Riot’s new game has found success with a large number of players, mainly its relative simplicity compared to other competitive shooters such as Counter-Strike.

For all the naysayers, shroud also made it a point to say that valorant is not dying, but actually growing as a game and esport, with a number of CSGO and other esport pros from the USA and Canada recently making the switch to the Riot title.

Shroud says Valorant is the best recent FPS
Riot Games
Valorant has become a popular game in North America, with some high-profile esports organizations entering the scene

An almost sleeper pick, Squad is technically the most recent release out of the three games mentioned and altogether a different style of FPS compared to the other two, both in style and scale.

Set in a modern military context, the tactical FPS from Offworld Industries provides a different sort of challenge, making communication and teamwork its main selling points, and while the game might not top the charts on Twitch, the player-base is extremely dedicated.

Officially released in late September 2020, Squad is larger in scale compared to 5v5 and different in scope to BRs, providing an experience more similar to that of games like Arma 3. Shroud’s played the title in the past, with the most recent appearance on stream being when it had its full release.

Shroud likes Squad
Offworld Industries
Squad has regained attention since its release on September 23.

Finally, Apex Legends has steadily become one of the most played games on the human aimbot’s stream, and he’s even explained his preference for Respawn’s title over other BRs like Warzone due to his love of more competition in games, which Apex certainly provides.

While initially not mentioning CSGO as one of his favorites games at the moment, shroud was sure to give a special mention to the classic shooter, “CS is literally the God Game, the best game ever made. fact.”