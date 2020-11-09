Summit1g explains why Valorant makes him miserable compared to CSGO - Dexerto

The discussion about Valorant being the new CS:GO has overtaken the gaming scene, with many seeing CS:GO as a dying community. However, ex-CS:GO pro Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar explains why he prefers CS:GO over Valorant.

Many FPS fans hail Valorant as the new and improved version of CS:GO, with a host of ex-CS:GO pros such as Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo moving across to Riot Games’ shiny new FPS seeking more lucrative professional opportunities.

However, other players much prefer the more straightforward gameplay of CS:GO, where there’s no magical abilities making life a misery, and no flashes going off every two seconds.

In a recent stream, former CS:GO pro player summit discussed his feelings towards Valorant, noting that in his eyes, CS:GO reigns as the supreme FPS title of the two.

Why does summit1g prefer CS:GO?

Throughout his stream summit1g says that he finds playing Valorant extremely difficult both due to the gameplay and the effects that it has on him while streaming.

When talking gameplay, the FPS wizard describes Valorant as “making him miserable” and that being flashed through walls and hacked through tiny spaces make the game difficult for him to enjoy.

Additionally he highlights the fact that the game is less rewarding, as finding plays using smokes and flashes in CS:GO is a part of the art form of playing the game, whereas these are in-built aspects of the agent abilities in Valorant. By having overpowered flashes and smokes built into the agents’ kits, he argues that it removes some of the tactical aspects of the gameplay.

The final point that he makes is regarding streaming the game. Describing the irritation after “feeling like a God one day and then feeling like you’ve never played a day in your life,” it’s pretty clear that Valorant is a tilter for summit. Expressing that he doesn’t enjoy the game and therefore fans won’t enjoy watching it, it doesn’t make much sense to keep it as a main feature on his channel.

So, it’s a case of watch this space. Maybe summit1g will get his Valorant mojo back, but until then his Sea of Thieves streams are continuing and he seems to be having plenty of fun on it.