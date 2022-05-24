Summit1g blown away by shoutout during CSGO Major final

Popular Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ was surprised to hear a shoutout to his infamous CS:GO fail during the PGL Antwerp Major finals that had a similar moment happen during the match.

The PGL Antwerp 2022 event saw record-breaking viewership as FaZe Clan went toe-to-toe with previous Major-winners, NAVI. The grand finals was filled with insane highlights across its two maps with FaZe ultimately acquiring its first Major title in history.

In Round 23 of the first map on Inferno, NAVI’s A-site take devolved into sheer chaos that ultimately saw Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy fight in the flames of his own molotov.

Perfecto’s ensuing death reminded commentator Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill of Summit’s notorious moment during competitive play that forever marked a self-inflicted molotov dead as the ‘1g.’

The streamer was watching the live broadcast of the Major finale when Perfecto decided to run into his own flames to lock down a 2K. That’s when SPUNJ remarked that “Summit would be proud” to his amusement.

Summit even responded to the shoutout, saying that he respected what Perfecto was trying to do in the play despite it not going his way.

“You gotta respect the effort there,” he said. “That’s funny. Yeah, we’re proud. If you guys came over to hear the answer, we’re proud of our boy. He went out like a champ, honestly.

“If that molotov would have just lasted a little bit less it would have been a nasty play.”

Both the streamer and viewers enjoyed the call back with Summit’s chat spamming him with ‘sumMolly’ emotes, commemorating the clip that’s gone down in CS:GO history.

After all these years, Summit is still a good sport about the memorable gaffe that can happen to any CS pro, even on a Major stage.