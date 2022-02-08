Stewie2k reveals the worst thing about CSGO | 20 Questions

The smoke criminal Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip joined Dexerto for a series of questions about his CS:GO career, his new Evil Geniuses team, and how he feels on Valorant’s “corny” trends.

Stew has been synonymous with NA CSGO his entire career. He’s reached the highest peaks of the competition, snagging NA’s only Major title thus far with Cloud9 then claiming the IEM Grand Slam with Team Liquid years later.

As he begins his journey with EG, we caught up with Stewie on everything from the state of CSGO to more personal topics to get to know the pro.

Advertisement

Discover more: The Making of apEX – How Vitality Tried to SAVE French CSGO