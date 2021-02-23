 Stewie2K is back! Return of Liquid's smoke criminal | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice - Dexerto
Stewie2K is back! Return of Liquid’s smoke criminal | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:00 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 10:30

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Stewie2k CSGO Iem Katowice

IEM Katowice is providing fans around the world with fantastic plays that are fit for the history books – and now, Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip has bounced right back into full form to add to that list.

Richard Lewis reacts to Team Liquid‘s sensational IEM Katowice run. After running through FaZe, Vitality, and NaVi to reach the Playoff semi-finals, one thing is clear — Stewie is back. With Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo now steering the ship, Stewie2k is performing with a new lease of life — throwing us back to the smoke criminal days that propelled Liquid’s Grand Slam run.

With confidence high in the Liquid camp, Jason ‘moses’ O’Toole will be looking to Stewie to lead by example instead of the calls from now on. Next up, they’ll be facing either Astralis or Virtus.Pro — but can he continue his hot run of form?

When Liquid was the top team in the world back at the end of 2019, Lewis believes that it was like looking at a North American legacy. But with changing IGLs and Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella stepping out of CS:GO, there were lots of unanswered questions and what-ifs.

Richard firmly believes that Stewie is the player that has to picks up the pieces for the team of whatever was missing from their roster – he’s been an AWPer, IGL, and continually played positions unfamiliar to him.

Now, though, he believes that with the team setup we’ve got, Liquid is primed to beat Virtus.pro, and Astralis if they continue to play as they have been. As Stewie2k has now been freed of being pushed into roles that don’t come naturally to him, this is looking incredibly likely.

Real Madrid’s Casemiro explains why CSGO is more nerve-wracking than football

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:10

by Bill Cooney
Casemiro/Instagram/Valve

Real Madrid’s Casemiro might just be one of the most famous footballers in the world today, but surprisingly enough, playing CSGO makes the pro sweat more than being on the pitch.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has been a fixture for Real Madrid on the field since joining in 2013, but apart from football it’s no secret Casemiro also likes to spend his free time perfecting those CSGO skills.

That’s no surprise seeing as how Valve’s shooter is massive in Brazil, and Miro even has his own esports org for the game. What is surprising though is that Casemiro has claimed in a new interview he gets more nervous streaming CSGO matches than he does playing football in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Casemiro CSGO FURIA
FURIA
Casemiro and Neymar (left side) are both huge CSGO fans.

In a new interview with Spanish football site MARCA, Casemiro claimed that playing CSGO on stream for viewers made him more nervous than playing a match at the 80,000+ seat Bernabéu (Real’s home grounds).

“Without a doubt, people are much closer and when I fail, there are some insults,” The pro explained with a laugh. “When I play Counter-Strike I get a lot more nervous there than playing at the Bernabéu. I feel more pressure with people watching me play video games live than football.”

Casemiro also drew interesting comparisons between CSGO and football, saying that he finds most success when he plays similar to his IRL position on the field, instead of a straight-up offensive one.

“I’m one of those that if I go in to play, I don’t like to lose. I’ve tried to play like a striker or winger [in CSGO] and my score has been very low,” he explained.  “I know that my position is defensive midfielder and I have to help my teammates. What I am in real life, I also am in video games.”

While he might not be rushing B and popping off like S1mple, the Brazilian international thinks he manages quite well with his favorite weapon the AWP, and on his favorite map — Inferno — which he called “my Berbabéu.”

He also admitted that despite owning a CSGO team, he doesn’t think he quite has what it takes to play professionally. That’s quite alright though, as he can always fall back on that multi-million dollar football career.