Stanislaw is letting EG down | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

BLAST Premier Global Final is finally underway! The grand finale of the 2020 BLAST season is going to see the best and most prestigious teams in the world compete for the chance to earn $1 million. Here’s the event schedule, stream and results.
- Complexity vs Na’Vi scheduled for 1:30pm (CET)
- Evil Geniuses eliminate FURIA for the event
- Vitality sweep Complexity 2-0, Team Liquid upsets Na’Vi 2-0
BLAST Premier Global Final: Stream
As with all other BLAST competitions, the 2020 Global Final will be broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above for your convenience.
The tournament will likely also be live-streamed on BLAST’s YouTube channel, which is also where the VoDs for all the matches will be uploaded, so feel free to check that out if you missed any games throughout the event.
BLAST Premier Global Final: Schedule & results
Day 3 — Thursday, January 21
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Losers R1
|Complexity vs Na’Vi
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Winners R2
|Astralis vs G2
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Winners R2
|Vitality vs Team Liquid
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Day 4 — Friday, January 22
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Losers R2
|Evil Geniuses vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Losers R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Day 5 — Saturday, January 23
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Day 6 — Sunday, January 23
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Consolidation Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Day 1 — Tuesday, January 19
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Winners R1
|Astralis 2-1 Evil Geniuses
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Winners R1
|G2 2-1 FURIA
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Astralis & G2 edge through to semi-finals
Astralis opened by taking on Evil Geniuses in a three-game series, with the first map (Inferno) going the way of EG (16-14). The North American’s ability to convert pistol rounds was not enough to guarantee a second map, as both Overpass (16-8) and Vertigo (16-6) were claimed by the Danes. Xyp9x’s AUG proved too hot to handle on Overpasss — will we see it again?
G2 Esports vs FURIA was a much closer affair. G2 took the initiative on Inferno (16-12), snatching FURIA’s map pick. After falling short on Mirage (14-16), G2 bounced back on Nuke (16-10) to clinch the series. NiKo shined, as he clocked out with +20 frags, going 70-50 in three maps.
Day 2 — Wednesday, January 20
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Winners R1
|Vitality 2-0 Complexity
|4:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Winners R1
| Na’Vi 0-2 Team Liquid
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Losers R1
|Evil Geniuses 2-1 FURIA
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|7:30 PM
FURIA bow out early, FalleN’s Liquid surprise Na’Vi
Complexity were unable to perform in their first series of the year, being swept on Mirage (9-16) and Dust2 (8-16). ZywOo shined, delivering 46 kills over two maps.
A new-look Team Liquid pull the upset against Na’Vi, dispatching the CIS squad on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14). S1mple’s 36 kills on Nuke were not enough to keep his team in the upper bracket
Despite a convincing win on Inferno (16-9), FURIA fell short on Mirage (14-16) against Evil Geniuses. Stanislaw and co. followed up with a swift win on Nuke (16-6) to keep their tournament hopes alive.
Blast Premier Global Final: Teams & players
Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Final, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals and BLAST Premier Circuit.
Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.
|Team
|Qualified via
|Players
|Astralis
|Fall Finals
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji (s), zonic (C)
|Complexity
|European Spring Finals
|blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C)
|Evil Geniuses
|American Spring Finals
|Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C)
|FURIA Esports
|BLAST Premier Circuit
|yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
|G2 Esports
|BLAST Premier Circuit
|kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
|Team Liquid
|BLAST Premier Circuit
|ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C)
|Natus Vincere
|BLAST Premier Circuit
|flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T (s), B1ad3 (C)
|Team Vitality
|European Spring Finals
|apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Nivera (s), XTQZZZ (C)
BLAST Premier Global Final: Final Placements
Eight teams are battling it out for their share of $1 million… Additionally, BLAST are gifting the winners an exclusive TW Steel watch to complement the $600k in cash.
|Placement
| Team
|Prize
|1
|TBD
|$600,000
|2
|TBD
|$200,000
|3
|TBD
|$80,000
|4
|TBD
|$50,000
|5-6
|TBD
|$20,000
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|$15,000
|FURIA