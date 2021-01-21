Logo
CS:GO

Stanislaw is letting EG down | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:57

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Richard Lewis reacts to Evil Geniuses and Stanislaw

Share

BLAST Evil Geniuses

BLAST Global Finals is already off to a head. There are some shining stars amongst the roster of teams competing in the event, but are some outliers holding some back?

Evil Geniuses may be doing well in the LCS, but at BLAST Global Finals? Not so much. Richard Lewis reacts to EG’s sorry showing against a ‘mortal’ Astralis side at BLAST, dropping them down into the Lower Bracket.

Lewis explains why he put too much expectation on Stanislaw and co. going into the tournament, and why the roster could be in trouble if they don’t pick up their game soon. Can they turn it around vs FURIA?

Coming into 2021, Lewis believed that the dark horses of the event could very well have been Evil Geniuses. Their opponents in the form of Astralis have been humbled over the past seasons, too, with roster changes switching up how they approach their game, leaving them with gaps presenting opportunities for opposing teams to swoop in. So, theoretically, EG should have been able to slip by with a sneaky victory.

This could have been a period of time wherein the team honed their tactics and showcased just what they were able to do. The potential for a rivalry with the likes of top talent Team Liquid is definitely there, but without winning a single game during BLAST’s Premier Fall Finals in October, this is looking much less likely. It’s fair to say Stanislaw has a lot to prove going forward, with a huge reputation as a talented in-game leader.

For all CS:GO news and events, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.

CS:GO

BLAST Premier Global Final – Liquid surprise and EG survive

Published: 20/Jan/2021 22:02 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 9:18

by Albert Petrosyan
Blast-Global-Finals-Hub

Share

BLAST Premier

BLAST Premier Global Final is finally underway! The grand finale of the 2020 BLAST season is going to see the best and most prestigious teams in the world compete for the chance to earn $1 million. Here’s the event schedule, stream and results. 

  • Complexity vs Na’Vi scheduled for 1:30pm (CET)
  • Evil Geniuses eliminate FURIA for the event
  • Vitality sweep Complexity 2-0, Team Liquid upsets Na’Vi 2-0

BLAST Premier Global Final: Stream

As with all other BLAST competitions, the 2020 Global Final will be broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above for your convenience.

The tournament will likely also be live-streamed on BLAST’s YouTube channel, which is also where the VoDs for all the matches will be uploaded, so feel free to check that out if you missed any games throughout the event.

BLAST Premier Global Final: Schedule & results

blast-global-finals-upper-bracket

blast-global-finals-lower-bracket

Day 3 — Thursday, January 21

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R1 Complexity vs Na’Vi 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R2 Astralis vs G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R2 Vitality vs Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 4 — Friday, January 22

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R2 Evil Geniuses vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 5 — Saturday, January 23

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 6 — Sunday, January 23

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Consolidation Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 1 — Tuesday, January 19

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Astralis 2-1 Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R1 G2 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis & G2 edge through to semi-finals

Astralis opened by taking on Evil Geniuses in a three-game series, with the first map (Inferno) going the way of EG (16-14). The North American’s ability to convert pistol rounds was not enough to guarantee a second map, as both Overpass (16-8) and Vertigo (16-6) were claimed by the Danes. Xyp9x’s AUG proved too hot to handle on Overpasss — will we see it again?

G2 Esports vs FURIA was a much closer affair. G2 took the initiative on Inferno (16-12), snatching FURIA’s map pick. After falling short on Mirage (14-16), G2 bounced back on Nuke (16-10) to clinch the series. NiKo shined, as he clocked out with +20 frags, going 70-50 in three maps.

Day 2 — Wednesday, January 20

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Vitality 2-0 Complexity 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R1  Na’Vi 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R1 Evil Geniuses 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

FURIA bow out early, FalleN’s Liquid surprise Na’Vi

Complexity were unable to perform in their first series of the year, being swept on Mirage (9-16) and Dust2 (8-16). ZywOo shined, delivering 46 kills over two maps. 

A new-look Team Liquid pull the upset against Na’Vi, dispatching the CIS squad on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14). S1mple’s 36 kills on Nuke were not enough to keep his team in the upper bracket

Despite a convincing win on Inferno (16-9), FURIA fell short on Mirage (14-16) against Evil Geniuses. Stanislaw and co. followed up with a swift win on Nuke (16-6) to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Blast Premier Global Final: Teams & players

Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Final, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals and BLAST Premier Circuit.

Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.

Team Qualified via Players
Astralis Fall Finals device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji (s), zonic (C)
Complexity European Spring Finals blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses American Spring Finals Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C)
FURIA Esports BLAST Premier Circuit yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
G2 Esports BLAST Premier Circuit kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
Team Liquid BLAST Premier Circuit ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C)
Natus Vincere BLAST Premier Circuit flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T (s), B1ad3 (C)
Team Vitality European Spring Finals apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Nivera (s), XTQZZZ (C)

BLAST Premier Global Final: Final Placements

Eight teams are battling it out for their share of $1 million… Additionally, BLAST are gifting the winners an exclusive TW Steel watch to complement the $600k in cash.

Placement  Team Prize
1 TBD $600,000
2 TBD $200,000
3 TBD $80,000
4 TBD $50,000
5-6 TBD $20,000
TBD
7-8 TBD $15,000
FURIA