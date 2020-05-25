Special CSGO mod unveils look at Dust 2 VR in Source 2 engine

Ever wanted to boot up some Counter-Strike in first person? Now there’s a way to play CS:GO in VR, with a new Half-Life: Alyx mod porting Dust 2 and other assets onto the Source 2 engine.

CS:GO’s Source 2 port is the talk of the town. Everyone wants their hands on it, no matter what. The updated engine won’t affect players that much now, but it’ll bring the game to a whole new level in terms of modding and other things.

WIth excitement at an all-time high, people are looking to other games already on Source 2 to get their fix. And if you wanted to explore Counter-Strike on the new engine, there’s a way you can do just that if you have access to a VR headset.

Advertisement

The mod, developed by ‘Gabe Follower’, allows you to port up CS:GO maps in Source 2 Film Maker and other software, including Half-Life: Alyx. This means you can boot up a first person perspective, in visual reality, of all things Counter-Strike.

The initial pack includes Dust 2, all character models, weapon models, and more. If you’re feeling rather inspired, you can import agent skins, weapon skins, and even some of the other maps to play around with.

While not an official mod, it got the interest of Valve somewhat. The official CS:GO account replied to Gabe Follower’s reveal video, poking fun at the code he tried to put into the bomb (hint: it wasn’t 7355608).

That was NOT “7355608”... — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

It’s not the first time CS:GO has been ported into VR. There’s mods for programs like SteamVR and Pavlov that have given players a chance to walk around ⁠— and even play on ⁠— CS:GO maps in VR before.

However, this is the cleanest rendition yet, and the first one that is using the Source 2 engine CS:GO is expected to be ported to. With compatibility for Half-Life: Alyx, players can get an understanding of what to expect from when the same happens to CS:GO.

Of course, it’s a bit different to how players would normally envision Dust 2. The perspective is different, and running a game in VR is starkly different to running it without it. However, it’s a demonstration of the capabilities of the Source 2 engine.

CS:GO - Asset Pack for Half-Life: Alyx is now available for everyone! Explore ported Dust 2 in full-scale and start creating your own maps or S2FM projects with it.



It's time for community to enter correct 7355608 code...https://t.co/aZ3u1WAY4M — Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

While proper CS:GO VR is still not on the horizon, it’s still a different perspective that hardcore fans will certainly appreciate.

If you want to walk around a Source 2 port of Dust 2 for yourself, you can download the assets on the Steam Community Workshop. You’ll need the appropriate software and a VR headset, but if you have those two things on hand, it’ll certainly be worth it.