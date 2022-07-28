Sources: G2 secure HooXi for BLAST Premier Fall

Luís Mira . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Rasmus ‘HooXi’ Nielsen is part of the lineup submitted by G2 Esports for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which also includes Justin ‘jks’ Savage, sources have told Dexerto.

The Danish captain has been registered as a starting player for the tournament and should take the reins from Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen, who has been given permission to explore his options after just six months with the team.

It’s unclear at this point if G2 are looking to sign HooXi on a permanent basis or if he is a stand-in for this tournament, which will take place between August 19-28.

João Ferreira/Dexerto HooXi led Copenhagen Flames to the Majors in Stockholm and Antwerp

Also part of the lineup is Justin ‘jks’ Savage, who is on the brink of completing a move to G2 from Complexity, as Dexerto and 1pv.fr reported on July 27.

HooXi is currently without a team following the disbandment of Copenhagen Flames’ roster in the aftermath of PGL Major Antwerp. Fredrik ‘roeJ’ Jørgensen and Nico ‘nicoodoz’ Tamjidi have gone on to join Fnatic, while Jakob ‘jabbi’ Nygaard has signed with Heroic.

Earlier this month, HooXi was reported to be on Evil Geniuses’ shortlist as the North American organization searched for a new in-game leader for the team. However, Evil Geniuses have reportedly landed Sanzhar ‘neaLaN’ Iskhakov instead, leaving HooXi on the lookout for a new team to represent.