Sources: CSGO star ropz edges closer to FaZe transfer

MOUZ CS:GO prodigy Robin ‘ropz’ Kool is edging closer to a transfer to FaZe Clan, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

The Estonian star has only a few months left on his contract with MOUZ and has been heavily linked with a new challenge, with G2 and FaZe both tipped as potential destinations.

While G2 are reportedly on the brink of signing NAVI’s teenage sensation Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov, FaZe are in advanced talks with MOUZ over ropz and have even begun discussing personal terms with the player, with a deal understood to be close at hand.

If the transfer goes through, ropz is expected to replace Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer in FaZe’s starting lineup. The Swedish veteran has been in and out of the team for the last three years, returning to the roster in June after publicly toying with retirement earlier in the year.

An international sensation

Ropz has developed into one of CS:GO’s top talents since he was signed by MOUZ in 2017 after bursting onto the scene as a rising star in the FACEIT Pro League, CS:GO’s most prestigious pug service. He has made the last three editions of HLTV’s top 20 player ranking, featuring in the top 10 in 2019 (10th) and 2020 (7th).

He has won a handful of international tournaments with MOUZ, most notably ESL One New York 2018 and the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals. But MOUZ have struggled to challenge for titles in the last two years, which has left many wondering if ropz shouldn’t leave the team and search for success elsewhere.

On FaZe, ropz would reunite with Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, the in-game leader during the most successful period of his MOUZ career. The Danish captain hasn’t been able to guide FaZe back to their previous heights since his return in February 2021, with the team crashing out of multiple tournaments before the latter stages, including PGL Major Stockholm. Ropz’s addition is expected to provide FaZe with the firepower boost they need to become an elite international contender.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto that MOUZ are considering promoting players from their academy team as they rebuild their roster for 2022. Ádám ‘torzsi’ Torzsás and Dorian ‘xertioN’ Berman are widely regarded as the brightest stars on MOUZ NXT, who won the first two editions of the WePlay Academy League.