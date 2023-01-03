Sources: CeRq’s EG future in doubt as team turns to young trio for BLAST Premier

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov could be on his way out of Evil Geniuses, who have enlisted the services of two Blueprint prospects and one Nouns player for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, sources have told Dexerto.

Evil Geniuses have registered EG White player Wesley ‘viz’ Harris and EG Black member Jerric ‘wiz’ Jiang for the BLAST Premier event, with CeRq left out of the team’s roster for the tournament. Nouns star Jeorge ‘jeorgesnorts⁠’ Endicott, who has been scrimming with EG Black in recent weeks, is also part of the lineup.

Dust2.us cites multiple sources saying that CeRq is out of the team, though the reason for this decision is still unclear. The Bulgarian has been with Evil Geniuses since September 2019, when the North American organization signed NRG’s roster.

João Ferreira/Dexerto CeRq joined EG in September 2019

It remains unclear which of the three players will replace CeRq in the BLAST Premier Groups, but all logic points to wiz, who is the AWPer for EG Black. The 21-year-old has averaged a 1.14 HLTV rating while with the team, which is part of Evil Geniuses’ Blueprint project, a development program for CS:GO that was heavily influenced by the analytics-driven approach that has proved successful for the organization’s League of Legends team.

CeRq signed with NRG in 2017 after establishing himself as one of the most promising AWPers in the CS:GO scene while playing for Bulgarian side Outlaws. He was ranked the 18th best player of 2019 by HLTV.org, but since then he has struggled to reach the same heights. In 2022, he averaged a 0.99 HLTV rating and a 0.91 impact rating, facing heavy criticism from fans and pundits as EG struggled to remain competitive and missed both PGL Major Antwerp and IEM Rio.