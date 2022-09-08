Sources: BLAST to host 2023’s first CSGO Major in France

BLAST will run next year’s Spring CS:GO Major in France, sources have told Dexerto.

The event will take place between May 8-21 and will mark BLAST’s first-ever CS:GO Major, almost six years after the Danish company entered the scene under the name RFRSH Entertainment.

It’s unclear which city will host the Major, but sources have told Dexerto that Paris has been BLAST’s priority since day one and is the likeliest choice.

This will be the first CS:GO Major to be held in France and will mark the return of the Valve-sponsored competition to Europe after the 2022 Fall Major, which will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro.

BLAST has hosted events in multiple countries, earning praise for the high quality of its broadcast. But hosting an event of this scale will be without a doubt the biggest endeavor in the company’s history. The Danish company runs the BLAST Premier circuit, which features 12 partner teams and culminates in a season final with eight sides and a live crowd for the latter stages.

Michal Konkol/BLAST BLAST’s “Premier” tournament circuit has been lauded for its high production value arena shows and broadcasts.

In a recent interview with Pley.gg, BLAST Managing Director Charlotte Kenny said that BLAST will run a Major “when the time is right.”

“BLAST is always interested in hosting a Major,” she said. “What’s important is that our community wants to have a Major hosted by BLAST, so that we can make sure that is the best Major that ever will be and that it fits in with our strategy.“

BLAST did not immediately respond to requests for comment.