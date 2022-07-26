Shroud explains why CSGO is a “joke” compared to Valorant ahead of pro debut

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Sentinels’ newest star, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, believes that Valorant is a much harder game than tactical shooter rival CS:GO.

Shroud shocked the world on July 8 when he revealed he would be making his debut as a member of Sentinels in the Valorant Masters North American Last Chance Qualifier in August.

The former CS:GO star has been hard at work grinding the game and playing with his new teammates in preparation for the tournament, and it seems like it’s proving to be a fun challenge.

During a recent Twitch stream, Grzesiek compared Counter-Strike to Valorant and why he believes Riot’s FPS is much more challenging than Valve’s.

Shroud says Valorant is “harder” than CSGO

In the early rounds of a match that saw shroud competing alongside Sentinels teammate Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, the Twitch star commented on some differences between the two games he went pro in.

“This game’s hard. CS:GO looks like a joke compared to this game, I’m telling you,” the Polish-Canadian remarked while dying trying to plant the spike. “There’s no sugarcoating it or anything. It’s just hard.”

Shroud went on to hypothesize why Valorant is a more difficult game than CS:GO and considered how skilled players are in both titles.

“I wonder if it’s hard because everyone is so good and if everyone is so good because the game is arguably easier,” he pondered. “It keeps the competition high.”

Riot Games/Twitter/shroud Shroud has proven to be a talented Valorant player so far.

It’s certainly an interesting paradox, given the history Counter-Strike and its legacy as an esport, but if there was ever anyone who could make such a statement, it’s shroud.

So far, shroud has shown he’s still one of the best with a recent viral highlight reel triple wall bang play, but there’s no telling how he will perform at the LCQ.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto as we wait to see if shroud can help Sentinels punch their ticket to the Valorant Champions in Istanbul.