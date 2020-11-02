 Shroud clarifies comments about CS:GO "dying" - Dexerto
Shroud clarifies comments about CS:GO “dying”

Published: 2/Nov/2020 11:43

by Connor Bennett
Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has clarified his thoughts on whether or not CS:GO is dying, explaining that competitive CSGO in North America is in a bit of a rough spot right now. 

As new first-person shooters have tried to make inroads into the competitive scene, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has still remained the king. Players are still flocking to play CS too, while viewers are still watching tournaments in their thousands.

However, like many esports, the game has hit a bit of a rough patch. No LAN action and a focus on tournaments in Europe has put North American teams in a pickle – with organizations like 100 Thieves pulling out and other boot camping across the globe. 

Previously, Shroud had stated that CS:GO was “undeniably dying,” but he’s now clarified those claims, relating it to the state of NA CS:GO. 

Shroud with Cloud9 at ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals
ESL
Shroud was once at the top of North American CS:GO. Now, he believes the scene is dying.

During his November 1 stream, the former CS:GO star had been warming up for a few games of Valorant when some of his chat asked if he’d play CS instead, while others asked for his opinion on the current state of the iconic FPS – specifically, if it was dying as he’d previously said. 

“Do you think CS is dying? No no no, I don’t think CS is dying, I think NA CS at a competitive level has died a little bit and that’s just fact,” shroud said before expanding on his previous comment. 

“I don’t think CS is dying by no means, I think CS is very popular still, hundred percent it is. But that’s cool, throw some words in my mouth why don’t ya. Or, maybe you didn’t throw words in my mouth, maybe I misinterpreted what I said because it is very clear the NA CS is hurting. Might not be dead, but NA CS is definitely hurting, which makes me sad, we were doing so well.”

Given that North American teams are pulling out of CS, and some pros are looking elsewhere to make their mark, shroud’s take is pretty reasonable.

He’s been critical of his former game in the past, specifically about how NA pros practice and their approach to CS, so maybe they’ll heed his advice and reinvent the wheel a little bit moving forward. 

ForZe under fire again in CSGO scrim recording controversy

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:59

by Luke Edwards
Russian CS:GO team ForZe is under fire yet again after MAD Lions head coach Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu caught the team using recording software during scrims without the permission of their opponents.

ForZe was already facing backlash after it hired former Hard Legion coach Aleksandr ‘zoneR⁠’ Bogatiryev, who received a 36-month ban from ESL in September for exploiting a coaching bug.

ZoneR joined in October as the lead for its academy team, with ForZe explaining, “his coaching experience and understanding of the game will help to educate new guys who are “on fire” with CS: GO.”

But they still faced negative feedback from the community, with former FaZe Clan coach Janko ‘YNk’ Paunovic worried the influence of a convicted cheater was not an appropriate example for young players.

 

The latest controversy facing ForZe

MAD Lions head coach peacemaker tweeted a screenshot showing ForZe’s use of GOTV: a form of match recording software. He labeled the team’s use of the software ‘a problem’, and said, “it doesn’t feel right.”

Recording scrims without the opponents’ permission is regarded as being an unspoken no-go in CSGO ethics, especially at high-level pro play. Recording such matches means teams can spectate strategies their opponents have been practicing, putting them at a severe disadvantage.

Peacemaker then condemned the shady practices of ForZe, showing his disbelief towards the organization “forgetting” to disable the software while they were scrimming.

However, ForZe coach Serbey LMBT Bezhanov admitted his team was “already working on banning [GOTV] from [the] server forever.”

But former FaZe coach YNk then claimed this was common practice from ForZe: “We’d have to ask them to kick the GOTV every single time we’d practice on their server.”

It’s an unwanted controversy for LMBT, who received a 7.5-month ban in September for exploiting a spectator bug while at Hellraisers and ForZe, but was later cleared after an appeal.

As always, we will keep updating this story as it continues to develop.