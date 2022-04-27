Sharks to miss BLAST CSGO tournament due to plane tickets mixup

Brazilian CS:GO team Sharks Esports will not attend the American BLAST Premier Spring Showdown tournament due to issues with travel arrangements.

Sharks were due to travel to the Mexican city of Monterrey on Monday to compete in the online tournament, but upon arrival at the airport they were told that there was an issue with the plane tickets booked by FiReSPORTS, the organizers of the South American qualifier.

Despite its efforts, BLAST wasn’t able to find another flight that would get the team to their destination in time for their April 28 match against FURIA in the first round of the single-elimination tournament.

Due to travel complications, @sharksesportsgg are unable to compete in the Americas Spring Showdown, we have invited the team to Fall Showdown later this year.@atkesportsgg will instead take their place and face @FURIA in tomorrow’s match! pic.twitter.com/REvj9AkZUu — SHOWDOWN DAY 💥 (@BLASTPremier) April 27, 2022

The news came as a blow for Sharks, who had qualified for the BLAST Showdown tournament after beating Imperial in the grand final of FiReLEAGUE Latin Power Spring 2022. This would have marked the first international appearance of the year for the Brazilian team, who attended PGL Major Stockholm in 2021, finishing in last place with a 0-3 record in the New Challengers Stage.

To make up for the mistake, BLAST will give Sharks a spot in the Showdown tournament of the Fall Season, scheduled for October 19-23.

Sharks will be replaced in the Spring Showdown by ATK, the runners-up of Ace North American Masters Spring 2022. Eight teams will be taking part in this tournament between April 27 and May 1, with the winner earning a spot at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Lisbon in June.