S1mple’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

Ukrainian CS:GO legend Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev reigns supreme as the undisputed GOAT of Counter-Strike. So, naturally, you might be inclined to copy some of s1mple’s settings, to get every possible advantage from his mouse settings, resolution and viewmodel.

With so many settings to tinker with in CS:GO, and so many different ways to play, there are no ‘correct’ settings. It all comes down to preference. However, if these settings are good enough for the best player in the world, they should work well for anyone.

Before getting into s1mple’s CS:GO settings in full, it’s worth noting that he is an AWPer primarily, which can sometimes have settings less suitable to a rifler. Further, the distance you sit from your monitor, and whether you aim with arm or wrist, can be major factors in which settings will work best for you.

s1mple’s settings for CS:GO

Contents

s1mple’s mouse settings

S1mple uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse, with 400 DPI and 3.09 sensitivity. Compared to many pros, this is a fairly high sensitivity, but as an AWPer, this allows s1mple to get those quick flicks.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 3.09 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 1236 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

s1mple’s Crosshair

s1mple uses a pretty small crosshair, and also has it set to spread when shooting – something not common among most top players.

The easiest way to copy s1mple’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Here’s how to open the CS:GO console.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 5; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255;

s1mple’s monitor and resolution

When playing at home, s1mple uses a BENQ XL2546K monitor, which boasts a rapid 240hz refresh rate.

Like all of his NAVI teammates, s1mple plays on a stretched res. While this isn’t for everyone, it has the benefit of making player models appear wider. They’ll also move faster across your screen though, and reduce your field of view significantly.

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Stretched Refresh Rate 240hz Display mode Fullscreen Brightness 130%

Video settings

S1mple keeps his settings low to get the maximum FPS. There are some exceptions though, such as MSAA, which is high to make the game look smoother on the low res.

Setting Value Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model & Textures Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled MSAA 8x MSAA FXAA Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for V-Sync Disabled Triple Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

In CS:GO, the viewmodel settings will determine the position and movement of your hands, knife and weapons on the screen.

Again, the easiest way to copy s1mple’s exact viewmodel is by copying the following commands into the console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

s1mple’s equipment

Equipment s1mple Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor BENQ XL2546K Keyboard Logitech G915 TKL Headset Logitech G Pro X

Launch Options

These launch options settings are applied in your Steam library, in CS:GO’s properties tab. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match s1mple’s:

-freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128

s1mple’s CS:GO config

If you want to copy all of s1mple’s settings, including his keybinds and more, you can do so by downloading his config.

You can download s1mple’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.