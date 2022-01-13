S1mple’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

Ukrainian CS:GO legend Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev reigns supreme as the undisputed GOAT of Counter-Strike. So, naturally, you might be inclined to copy some of s1mple’s settings, to get every possible advantage from his mouse settings, resolution and viewmodel.
With so many settings to tinker with in CS:GO, and so many different ways to play, there are no ‘correct’ settings. It all comes down to preference. However, if these settings are good enough for the best player in the world, they should work well for anyone.
Before getting into s1mple’s CS:GO settings in full, it’s worth noting that he is an AWPer primarily, which can sometimes have settings less suitable to a rifler. Further, the distance you sit from your monitor, and whether you aim with arm or wrist, can be major factors in which settings will work best for you.
s1mple’s settings for CS:GO
Contents
- Mouse settings
- Crosshair
- Monitor & Resolution
- Video settings
- Viewmodel
- Equipment
- Launch options
- s1mple cfg
s1mple’s mouse settings
S1mple uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse, with 400 DPI and 3.09 sensitivity. Compared to many pros, this is a fairly high sensitivity, but as an AWPer, this allows s1mple to get those quick flicks.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|3.09
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|1236
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
s1mple’s Crosshair
s1mple uses a pretty small crosshair, and also has it set to spread when shooting – something not common among most top players.
The easiest way to copy s1mple’s exact crosshair is to copy these settings into the console. Here’s how to open the CS:GO console.
cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 5; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255;
s1mple’s monitor and resolution
When playing at home, s1mple uses a BENQ XL2546K monitor, which boasts a rapid 240hz refresh rate.
Like all of his NAVI teammates, s1mple plays on a stretched res. While this isn’t for everyone, it has the benefit of making player models appear wider. They’ll also move faster across your screen though, and reduce your field of view significantly.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling
|Stretched
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Display mode
|Fullscreen
|Brightness
|130%
Video settings
S1mple keeps his settings low to get the maximum FPS. There are some exceptions though, such as MSAA, which is high to make the game look smoother on the low res.
|Setting
|Value
|Global Shadow Quality
|Very Low
|Model & Textures
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Disabled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shader Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Disabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|MSAA
|8x MSAA
|FXAA
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Bilinear
|Wait for V-Sync
|Disabled
|Triple Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
Viewmodel
In CS:GO, the viewmodel settings will determine the position and movement of your hands, knife and weapons on the screen.
Again, the easiest way to copy s1mple’s exact viewmodel is by copying the following commands into the console.
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
s1mple’s equipment
|Equipment
|s1mple
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|BENQ XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Logitech G915 TKL
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X
Launch Options
These launch options settings are applied in your Steam library, in CS:GO’s properties tab. Simply copy and paste these launch options to match s1mple’s:
-freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128
s1mple’s CS:GO config
If you want to copy all of s1mple’s settings, including his keybinds and more, you can do so by downloading his config.
You can download s1mple’s config here.
To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.