S1mple slams Last Dance CSGO team: “Not going to do anything against NAVI”

Ukrainian CSGO prodigy Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has laughed off suggestions that Last Dance will be a threat against NAVI.

Brazilian CS:GO legend Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo confirmed on January 16 the full roster of Last Dance, a new project featuring some of his country’s most successful Counter-Strike players.

The core of the lineup is made up of FalleN, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga, and Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau, who were all part of the Luminosity and SK Gaming teams that won the MLG Columbus and ESL One Cologne Majors in 2016.

Former SK Gaming and MIBR player Ricardo ‘boltz’ Prass, and ex-FURIA member Vinicius ‘VINI’ Figueiredo round out the team, which at one point also included Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David before he decided to walk away from the project.

Excitement in the Brazilian scene at the reunion of these players is reaching fever pitch, but not everyone seems convinced that this team will be a genuine title challenger.

“To another world”

Questioned by viewers on his stream about Last Dance and whether he’s worried about the prospect of facing the Brazilians, s1mple pulled no punches and made his views clear.

“‘Last Dance is coming for you?’ Last Dance is going to another world, you know? Just to another world,” he said.

“Last Dance is not going to do anything, I’m telling you right now. They’re not going to do anything against my team.

“They can win one game all year, but nothing else. Nothing else.”

In a recent interview with ge, FalleN shared more details about the creation of Last Dance and confirmed talks with Brazilian organization Imperial.

The ‘Brazilian Godfather of CS’ also admitted that it has been difficult to explain the magnitude of the project to foreign investors and organizations, who, according to him, are merely driven by results.

“We are aware that, when we put together a team like this, we will have a horde of fans behind it,” FalleN said. “We will reignite the flame of the Brazilian supporters.

“Many times, a foreign [investor] is only thinking about whether the team will enter the top 10 in the rankings or reach the Major. I really don’t agree with that business model.”