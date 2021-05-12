S1mple is too good: Best DreamHack plays - Dexerto

The CSGO DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event saw Na’Vi and s1mple capture another huge championship in 2021, and there were plenty of highlights throughout the stacked event.

DreamHack saw everyone from veteran talents like Atralis’ Xyp9x absolutely decimate teams to up-and-coming players like FURIA’s Junior showing why the Brazilian org picked up this American.

But s1mple and the rest of the Na’Vi collective have been explosive, as of late. They’ve always been a team built for consecutive championships, but results were constantly stacked against them.

DreamHack Masters saw them turn on the clutches, multikills, and aces, which make up some of our best plays from the event.

