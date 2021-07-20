S1mple is “Better Than ZywOo!” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Richard Lewis reacts to NAVI’s 3 – 0 grand final win against G2 Esports at CSGO IEM Cologne 2021, explaining that Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is the best player to ever have played the game, was the difference.

NAVI’s impressive run in the CSGO IEM Cologne 2021 was a team effort, and they all deserve credit for their win. However, Richard explains why the grand final against G2 Esports was closer than it looked on paper and how s1mple’s incredible performance was pivotal in the result.

He also believes s1mple has cemented his place as the best CSGO player in the world, knocking Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut off the throne.

Advertisement

Discover More: Gambit “bottled it” vs FaZe! | Richard Lewis Reacts