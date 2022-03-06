Ropz’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

The Estonian equalizer, Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, has long been a headshot machine in CS:GO, making everything from clutches to multikills look effortless. For those who want to play like the FaZe pro, here’s everything you need to know about his viewmodel, config, and mouse settings.
It’s not about finding the ‘perfect’ Counter-Strike settings since everyone will have vastly different preferences. But taking inspiration from an elite pro can give people an idea of what the best players look for in their configs.
Ropz’s rifle was pivotal for FaZe Clan to secure the IEM Katowice 2022 trophy, making him a prime candidate to mirror your settings off of. If you do copy these CS:GO settings, be sure to tweak them to your preferences if necessary.
ropz’s settings for CS:GO
Contents
- Mouse settings
- Crosshair
- Monitor & Resolution
- Video settings
- Viewmodel
- Equipment
- Launch options
- ropz’s cfg
ropz’s mouse settings
Ropz loads into the server with a Zowie EC2 mouse, with a 400 DPI, and 1.77 sensitivity. This gives ropz a ton of liberty to go for precision shots then readjust to flick on follow-up targets.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|1.77
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|708
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
ropz’s Crosshair
Ropz’s crosshair has the general shape of a default reticle but it’s much smaller. The FaZe star is known for how close he sits toward the monitor during games and the crosshair must compliment the posture.
To get ropz’s exact crosshair, simply copy these console commands to start changing it up just like him. Here’s how to open the CS:GO console.
cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;
ropz’s monitor and resolution
Ropz has a BENQ XL2546K monitor that he uses to play the game with native scaling, unlike fellow pros who prefer a stretched res.
Take a look down below to check out all of ropz’s monitor and resolution configurations to see the game as he does.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Display mode
|Fullscreen
|Brightness
|130%
Video settings
Like most CS:GO pros, ropz has most of his video settings at the lowest settings to ensure that the game is running only the essentials.
|Setting
|Value
|Global Shadow Quality
|Very Low
|Model & Textures
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Enabled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shader Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|MSAA
|4x MSAA
|FXAA
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Anisotropic 4x
|Wait for V-Sync
|Disabled
|Triple Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
Viewmodel
To ensure consistency with smoke and made lineups, CS:GO pros like to tweak viewmodels that control the size of objects like your knife, hands, and guns.
Just like before, copy the settings below to replicate ropz’s exact viewmodel by inputting them into the console.
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
ropz’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|ZOWIE EC2
|Monitor
|BENQ XL2546K
|Keyboard
|SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL
|Headset
|SteelSeries Arctis Pro White
Launch Options
These are ropz’s launch options which can be applied by in CS:GO’s properties tab in the Steam Library. Copy and past these into your launch option:
-novid -tickrate 128
ropz’s CS:GO config
To get every setting exactly like ropz, download the config to transfer over his keybinds and more into your game.
You can download ropz’s config here.
To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.