CS:GO

Ropz’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

Published: 6/Mar/2022 2:01

by Alan Bernal
ropz faze clan
FaZe Clan

Ropz

The Estonian equalizer, Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, has long been a headshot machine in CS:GO, making everything from clutches to multikills look effortless. For those who want to play like the FaZe pro, here’s everything you need to know about his viewmodel, config, and mouse settings.

It’s not about finding the ‘perfect’ Counter-Strike settings since everyone will have vastly different preferences. But taking inspiration from an elite pro can give people an idea of what the best players look for in their configs.

Ropz’s rifle was pivotal for FaZe Clan to secure the IEM Katowice 2022 trophy, making him a prime candidate to mirror your settings off of. If you do copy these CS:GO settings, be sure to tweak them to your preferences if necessary.

ropz’s settings for CS:GO

ropz’s mouse settings

Ropz loads into the server with a Zowie EC2 mouse, with a 400 DPI, and 1.77 sensitivity. This gives ropz a ton of liberty to go for precision shots then readjust to flick on follow-up targets.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 1.77
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 708
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

ropz’s Crosshair

Ropz’s crosshair has the general shape of a default reticle but it’s much smaller. The FaZe star is known for how close he sits toward the monitor during games and the crosshair must compliment the posture.

ropz crosshair csgo
ropz Twitch
The CS:GO crosshair settings that ropz’s prefers in the game.

To get ropz’s exact crosshair, simply copy these console commands to start changing it up just like him. Here’s how to open the CS:GO console.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;

ropz’s monitor and resolution

Ropz has a BENQ XL2546K monitor that he uses to play the game with native scaling, unlike fellow pros who prefer a stretched res.

Take a look down below to check out all of ropz’s monitor and resolution configurations to see the game as he does.

Setting Value
Resolution 1280×960
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Display mode Fullscreen
Brightness 130%

Video settings

Like most CS:GO pros, ropz has most of his video settings at the lowest settings to ensure that the game is running only the essentials.

Setting Value
Global Shadow Quality Very Low
Model & Textures Low
Texture Streaming Enabled
Effect Detail Low
Shader Detail Low
Boost Player Contrast Enabled
Multicore Rendering Enabled
MSAA 4x MSAA
FXAA Disabled
Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x
Wait for V-Sync Disabled
Triple Monitor Mode Disabled
Use Uber Shaders Enabled
Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

To ensure consistency with smoke and made lineups, CS:GO pros like to tweak viewmodels that control the size of objects like your knife, hands, and guns.

Just like before, copy the settings below to replicate ropz’s exact viewmodel by inputting them into the console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

ropz’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse ZOWIE EC2
Monitor BENQ XL2546K
Keyboard SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL
Headset SteelSeries Arctis Pro White

Launch Options

These are ropz’s launch options which can be applied by in CS:GO’s properties tab in the Steam Library. Copy and past these into your launch option:

-novid -tickrate 128

ropz’s CS:GO config

To get every setting exactly like ropz, download the config to transfer over his keybinds and more into your game.

You can download ropz’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.

