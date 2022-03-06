Ropz’s CSGO settings: Config, resolution, viewmodel, DPI, sensitivity & more

The Estonian equalizer, Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, has long been a headshot machine in CS:GO, making everything from clutches to multikills look effortless. For those who want to play like the FaZe pro, here’s everything you need to know about his viewmodel, config, and mouse settings.

It’s not about finding the ‘perfect’ Counter-Strike settings since everyone will have vastly different preferences. But taking inspiration from an elite pro can give people an idea of what the best players look for in their configs.

Ropz’s rifle was pivotal for FaZe Clan to secure the IEM Katowice 2022 trophy, making him a prime candidate to mirror your settings off of. If you do copy these CS:GO settings, be sure to tweak them to your preferences if necessary.

ropz’s settings for CS:GO

Contents

ropz’s mouse settings

Ropz loads into the server with a Zowie EC2 mouse, with a 400 DPI, and 1.77 sensitivity. This gives ropz a ton of liberty to go for precision shots then readjust to flick on follow-up targets.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.77 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 708 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

ropz’s Crosshair

Ropz’s crosshair has the general shape of a default reticle but it’s much smaller. The FaZe star is known for how close he sits toward the monitor during games and the crosshair must compliment the posture.

To get ropz’s exact crosshair, simply copy these console commands to start changing it up just like him. Here’s how to open the CS:GO console.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;

ropz’s monitor and resolution

Ropz has a BENQ XL2546K monitor that he uses to play the game with native scaling, unlike fellow pros who prefer a stretched res.

Take a look down below to check out all of ropz’s monitor and resolution configurations to see the game as he does.

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Display mode Fullscreen Brightness 130%

Video settings

Like most CS:GO pros, ropz has most of his video settings at the lowest settings to ensure that the game is running only the essentials.

Setting Value Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model & Textures Low Texture Streaming Enabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled MSAA 4x MSAA FXAA Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for V-Sync Disabled Triple Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Motion Blur Disabled

Viewmodel

To ensure consistency with smoke and made lineups, CS:GO pros like to tweak viewmodels that control the size of objects like your knife, hands, and guns.

Just like before, copy the settings below to replicate ropz’s exact viewmodel by inputting them into the console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

ropz’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse ZOWIE EC2 Monitor BENQ XL2546K Keyboard SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Headset SteelSeries Arctis Pro White

Launch Options

These are ropz’s launch options which can be applied by in CS:GO’s properties tab in the Steam Library. Copy and past these into your launch option:

-novid -tickrate 128

ropz’s CS:GO config

To get every setting exactly like ropz, download the config to transfer over his keybinds and more into your game.

You can download ropz’s config here.

To apply the config, you’ll need to take the .cfg file and add it to your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive folder. This is usually located in Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo\cfg.