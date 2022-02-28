Ropz: “I’m Glad I Joined FaZe and Not G2” | IEM Katowice Press Conference

FaZe Clan might have pulled off a 3-0 sweep against G2 Esports, but it was still one of the closest CSGO finals ever at IEM Katowice 2022.

Karrigan, Ropz, Broky, Twistzz, and stand-in jks managed to overcome the G2 squad of NiKo, Jackz, huNter, m0NESY, and Aleksib, including a Map 2 Mirage that went for 58 total rounds.

IEM champions FaZe discussed rain’s, how they managed to win such an intense final, and ropz making the decision to join FaZe instead of G2 in their post-match press conference.

