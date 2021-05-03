Mouz victims of pathetic CSGO circuit: Richard Lewis reacts - Dexerto

Following an early exit from the DramHack Masters Spring 2021 event, Richard Lewis has broken down key issues that Mousesports face, along with overall problems impacting the structure of the current CS:GO scene.

While they’ve come close in three separate attempts, the Mousesports lineup once again fell short to an upsurging G2 Esports at the latest DreamHack event. Why can’t the newly revamped roster get over this hurdle? Richard Lewis argues there’s more to their struggles than meets the eye.

Moreover, the current structure of competitive CSGO certainly hasn’t helped their cause, having to play 31 maps over the course of just five days. Is it time for Valve to intervene?

Advertisement

Discover more: FaZe CSGO has flopped | Richard Lewis Reacts