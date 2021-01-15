Report: VAC banned CSGO pro Jamppi considering Valorant switch - Dexerto

A new report from a Finnish newspaper has suggested that VAC banned CSGO pro Elias ‘Jamppi⁠’ Olkkonen is considering a switch to Valorant as he steps down from ENCE.

For a few year, Jamppi has been considered as one of Counter-Strike’s biggest rising stars. The 19-year-old was set to join the OG roster following their step into CS:GO, however, that move fell through.

The problem is, the Finnish star has a VAC ban to his name, so, he can’t play in CS:GO’s premier events – the Majors – even though a number of tournament organizers have allowed him to play in their own events.

With him and his family contesting the ban, Jamppi joined ENCE in the hopes that, at some point, he’d be able to play at Majors. However, there have been a few missteps in his argument, and he hasn’t come any closer to having the VAC ban taken away. That, alongside some roster turmoil with ENCE, has got him seemingly considering his options.

According to a report from the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, the 19-year-old is apparently considering a switch to VALORANT as ENCE considers a number of roster moves.

It comes after a report from DBLTap’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis stated that ENCE were in discussions with Danish duo Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer and Thomas ‘TMB’ Bundsbæk about joining up with their active lineup alongside Aleksi ‘allu⁠’ Jalli, Joonas ‘doto⁠’ Forss, and Tuomas ‘SADDYX⁠’ Louhimaa.

That, ultimately, leaves Jamppi without a spot as the CS:GO 2021 season starts to ramp up in preparation for the PGL Stockholm Major in October.

If he decides to go to VALORANT, as IS reports, Jamppi would join a list of other CS:GO pros who have been banned from playing at a Major – including Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan and Braxton ‘Swag’ Pierce.

As for where he could go, well, there are a few teams who would certainly make space for the 19-year-old – especially if he could show as much promise in the Riot Games shooter as he does in CS:GO. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.