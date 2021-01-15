 Report: VAC banned CSGO pro Jamppi considering Valorant switch - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Report: VAC banned CSGO pro Jamppi considering Valorant switch

Published: 15/Jan/2021 12:58 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 12:59

by Connor Bennett
Jamppi in the ENCE jersey and Jett from Valorant
ENCE/Riot Games

Share

Jamppi

A new report from a Finnish newspaper has suggested that VAC banned CSGO pro Elias ‘Jamppi⁠’ Olkkonen is considering a switch to Valorant as he steps down from ENCE. 

For a few year, Jamppi has been considered as one of Counter-Strike’s biggest rising stars. The 19-year-old was set to join the OG roster following their step into CS:GO, however, that move fell through.

The problem is, the Finnish star has a VAC ban to his name, so, he can’t play in CS:GO’s premier events – the Majors – even though a number of tournament organizers have allowed him to play in their own events.

With him and his family contesting the ban, Jamppi joined ENCE in the hopes that, at some point, he’d be able to play at Majors. However, there have been a few missteps in his argument, and he hasn’t come any closer to having the VAC ban taken away. That, alongside some roster turmoil with ENCE, has got him seemingly considering his options.

DreamHack
Jamppi was VAC banned in 2015 at the age of 14.

According to a report from the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, the 19-year-old is apparently considering a switch to VALORANT as ENCE considers a number of roster moves.

It comes after a report from DBLTap’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis stated that ENCE were in discussions with Danish duo Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer and Thomas ‘TMB’ Bundsbæk about joining up with their active lineup alongside Aleksi ‘allu⁠’ Jalli, Joonas ‘doto⁠’ Forss, and Tuomas ‘SADDYX⁠’ Louhimaa.

That, ultimately, leaves Jamppi without a spot as the CS:GO 2021 season starts to ramp up in preparation for the PGL Stockholm Major in October.

CS:GO pro Jamppi in ENCE interview
ENCE TV, YouTube
Jamppi is considering a switch to VALORANT, according to reports.

If he decides to go to VALORANT, as IS reports, Jamppi would join a list of other CS:GO pros who have been banned from playing at a Major – including Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan and Braxton ‘Swag’ Pierce.

As for where he could go, well, there are a few teams who would certainly make space for the 19-year-old – especially if he could show as much promise in the Riot Games shooter as he does in CS:GO. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

CS:GO

PGL to host $2m CSGO Major in Stockholm

Published: 14/Jan/2021 15:45 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 16:10

by Lauren Bergin
PSL CSGO Major
PSLEsports

Share

PGL

In a shocking turn of events, PGL have announced that the first CSGO Major in two years will be hosted in Stockholm, Sweden.

CSGO is renowned for having some of the most popular esports tournaments that the sector sees each year, with events like DreamHack and Blast being pretty much household names for anyone following esports.

However due to current global affairs any talks of a CSGO Major, now an elusive championship in the CS sphere, were thwarted last year.

So, it’s come as a welcome surprise to fans everywhere that PGL have announced another Major tournament, making the 2021 iteration the first one in two years.

DreamHackThe last Major competition was the StarLadder Major in 2019.

PGL announce Stockholm Major

On January 14, PGL announced that they will finally be hosting a new Major tournament at the Ericsson Globe, the site of the 2014 DreamHack Invitational and 2018 DreamHack Masters Stockholm.

Taking place from October 23 to November 7, the competition hosts an astounding $2 million prize pool. It also becomes the first ever Major tournament to be streamed in 4K, something that fans everywhere will be delighted to hear.

Importantly, PGL and Valve have confirmed that the Major will only go ahead if “all safety conditions to hold live competitive events are met by that time.”

This is the perfect news for CS:GO fans, who have seen recurrent issues with competitive CS over the past year. With ESL: Rio being postponed and eventually cancelled, this new chapter in CS history promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The last Major tournament the CS:GO community got to enjoy was the StarLadder Berlin Major in August 2019, which saw Astralis lift the trophy after a victory over surprise finalists AVANGAR. The competitive landscape has changed quite a lot since then, so it will be interesting to see which teams come out on top when LAN Majors roll around once more.

So, keep your eyes on Dexerto’s CS coverage, as we’ll be bringing you all of the important news you need to stay informed about this awesome announcement.