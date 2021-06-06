The real MVP behind ropz' success on mousesports | Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

Mousesports have gone from strength to strength since losing Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, now taking home Flashpoint Season 3. Ropz might get all the praise, but Richard Lewis believes there’s an unsung hero that deserves more than a mere mention.

Mousesports looked like they were destined to freefall after losing IGL karrigan to FaZe Clan. However, the squad has only leveled up since then. Stars like Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and David ‘frozen’ Cernansky have found their feet again, and they’re showcasing that old flair.

It’s not those stars that deserve all the praise though. Richard Lewis believes new IGL Chris ‘dexter’ Nong deserves more than a passing glance for not only his personal improvement since joining the European team, but his ability to keep his soldiers together.

