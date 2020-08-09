Popular caster Moses joins Team Liquid CSGO as head coach

Shortly after the departure of head coach Eric 'adreN' Hoag, Team Liquid announced that longtime caster Jason 'Moses' O'Toole would be stepping up to lead the org's CSGO squad going forward.

Moses has been one of Counter-Strike's most recognizable personalities since he became heavily involved in the Global Offensive casting scene starting in 2015. Just turn on any random major CSGO event from 2015 on and there's a good chance he'll pop up somewhere.

The veteran player and caster is a very interesting pick up as the new head coach for Team Liquid. If the North American org was looking for someone who knows their CSGO, then they really couldn't have done any better.

The fan-favorite caster has been involved in the game in one way or another for over 20 years at this point and, by his own admission, has "lived and breathed Counter-Strike" for the last five years. But, like every other coach and player in top-level CS:GO, the goal remains the same – to raise a trophy at a live major as the undisputed champions.

Our journey towards reclaiming first place begins today.



Welcome, @MosesGG pic.twitter.com/PwBGkSJo1S — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 9, 2020

"You've been a player, you've been a commentator, what can you do when you're leading a team?" the caster now-turned coach said in his reveal video. "That's the challenge that inspired me to take this on."

As for Liquid's prospects under the banner of a new head coach, Moses seems confident the storied org can once again return to its winning ways and be a force to be reckoned with once live CSGO majors return.

"We have an era of online Counter-Strike right now where everything's kind of uncertain. Everyone's talking about how the practice is inefficient, and the competition isn't quite there, isn't at the top level, so it's hard to improve and it's hard for a team to find its groove," he explained. "The short term goal has to be as getting this team as prepared as possible for when events return. Use this online time wisely."

For reaching heights NA's never seen before. For being an exceptional coach. And a wonderful teammate.



From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you, @adreN_Hoag pic.twitter.com/rtQaLCyxuo — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 9, 2020

The arrival of Moses comes after the departure of former Liquid head coach adreN, who had been leading the team since late 2018 and was at the helm when they were the top North American team in ESL Pro League Season 11.

It's been a big weekend for Team Liquid that all seemed to happen very fast, even so, it's safe to say the team is entering a whole new era with their fans, and those who enjoy CSGO in general, eager to see what Moses can do as head coach.