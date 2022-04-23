Pop Flash: WHERE’S DEV1CE?! | BLAST CSGO Preview

Ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, Dexerto’s Pop Flash have broken down all the major storylines heading into the big CS:GO event, including where NIP’s star dev1ce has gone, as well as who could surprise everyone with a big upset.

The road to May’s PGL Major in Antwerp is nearing its end, and Counter-Strike’s best will have only a handful of games left to show off before then. That makes a good performance at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2022 all the more important for momentum.

Dexerto’s Pop Flash with Richard Lewis, Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat, and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields break down the big storylines ⁠— including what NIP can do with star player dev1ce, surprise picks for upsets, and the continued downfall of Astralis.

