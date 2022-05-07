Pop Flash: This SHOCK Team Will Do DAMAGE at the Major | CSGO Major Preview

The Pop Flash crew have reunited ahead of the PGL Antwerp Major, and they’ve got their predictions ready. How will NA perform after a terrible BLAST Spring Showdown? Who is their surprise pick to win it all? They’ve got all the analysis here.

Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and Richard Lewis have their takes ready for the PGL Antwerp Major ⁠— and it’s not looking good for North America. After a rough BLAST Spring Showdown, there’s little hope for teams like Liquid and Complexity.

However, on the flip side, there’s one surprise team everyone has their eyes on, and that’s ENCE. Who is going to hit their stride at the right time, and what potential upsets could there be? The Pop Flash crew break it down in this one-hour podcast.

