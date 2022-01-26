 Pop Flash: NiKo ROBBED! m0NESY To The Rescue? | BLAST Spring Groups Preview - Dexerto
CS:GO

Pop Flash: NiKo ROBBED! m0NESY To The Rescue? | BLAST Spring Groups Preview

Published: 26/Jan/2022 4:58

by Andrew Amos
G2 Esports NiKo with eyes rolled back as Thorin looks
Dexerto

Pop Flash Thorin

 

Pop Flash’s Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields break down the big talking points in Counter-Strike for their first show of 2022, looking at the recent Top 20 HLTV rankings and why NiKo was robbed, and how m0NESY will save G2 Esports.

CS:GO has returned after the player break, and that means more analysis from veterans Semmler and Thorin heading into BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022.

With a number of roster shuffles soon to be tested on the big stage — including a new look G2 Esports with m0NESY and Aleksib — who is in with the best shot of starting the year off strong and making inroads into making the rumored Rio Major?

