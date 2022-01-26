Pop Flash: NiKo ROBBED! m0NESY To The Rescue? | BLAST Spring Groups Preview

Pop Flash’s Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields break down the big talking points in Counter-Strike for their first show of 2022, looking at the recent Top 20 HLTV rankings and why NiKo was robbed, and how m0NESY will save G2 Esports.

CS:GO has returned after the player break, and that means more analysis from veterans Semmler and Thorin heading into BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022.

With a number of roster shuffles soon to be tested on the big stage — including a new look G2 Esports with m0NESY and Aleksib — who is in with the best shot of starting the year off strong and making inroads into making the rumored Rio Major?

Advertisement

Discover More: S1mple: “After CS:GO? Maybe Valorant!” | 20 Questions