Pop Flash: NiKo has dropped off a cliff! | ESL Pro League Review

Top CS:GO teams have been battling through the ESL Pro League circuit and the Pop Flash crew of Semmler, Thorin and Richard Lewis break down all the biggest highlights so far.

Talk of G2’s Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač falling isn’t too far-fetched statistically speaking, but Thorin explained why it shouldn’t be a concern going down the line. NiP, on the other hand, look great from top-to-bottom and is a “sleeper” team that could be ready to ascend to the top.

Along with other teams that could surprise the EPL, the Pop Flash gang run through everything you need to know as we look toward playoffs.

