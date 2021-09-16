PGL hints at imminent Stockholm Major confirmation

PGL has all but confirmed that it will host the 2021 Counter-Strike Major in Stockholm. An announcement on the matter is due on September 17.

The Romanian company revealed on September 16 that it is on the brink of making an announcement about the Counter-Strike Major, which is slated to start on October 23.

PGL followed it up with a tweet containing nothing but the Swedish flag, to the delight of many who have been eagerly awaiting news about the event.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, who have been working with PGL and Swedish authorities to bring the Major to Stockholm, reacted to the news with an all-caps tweet that read, ‘It’s happening’.

Advertisement

Hurdles cleared

Stockholm was announced as the host city of the Major in January 2021. The news was met with excitement in the Counter-Strike scene, given Sweden’s long tradition in the game, and marked the return of Majors to the Nordic country after a seven-year absence.

Read more: S1mple closer to GOAT status after NAVI’s Intel Grand Slam victory

But in July, PGL expressed concern about Sweden’s response to the global health crisis, namely the country’s tight travel restrictions and the limits to the size of gatherings. It also revealed that it was in talks with two other European countries about moving the event if their conditions weren’t met.

Swedish authorities cleared the first obstacle on August 19, when it was announced that esports players would be able to enter Sweden, regardless of their country of origin, as long as that they delivered a negative test.

Advertisement

And on September 7, the Swedish government revealed that all restrictions on public and private gatherings would be lifted on September 29, making it possible for a large number of people to watch the action inside the Avicii Arena, where the playoff matches will be held.

PGL Major Stockholm will be the first Counter-Strike Major in over two years because of the global health situation. It will take place from October 23 through to November 7, with 24 teams vying for their share of a $2 million prize pool.