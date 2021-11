Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy spoke to Dexerto after NAVI’s victory against Heroic about the series and what lies ahead of them at the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

NAVI locked up the first spot in the upper bracket final of the BLAST event after edging past Heroic in a close three-map series. After the match, Perfecto discussed what went wrong on Mirage, the map they lost, and revealed that he sees the new Astralis lineup as the biggest threat to his team.