Logo
CS:GO

OG must cut players after FaZe loss | Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Katowice

Published: 22/Feb/2021 19:59

by Alan Bernal
og csgo richard lewis

Share

IEM Ka

OG Esports’ CSGO project hasn’t been fruitful, and Richard Lewis explains why it could be time to make changes to the roster – if the org is willing to pay for a much needed upgrade.

The club made a move into CSGO back in 2019, forming a team consisting of Nathan Jordan ‘NBK-‘ Schmitt, Aleksi Antti Kaarlo ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen, Valdemar Bjørn ‘valde’ Vangså, Issa Sameer Issa ‘ISSAA’ Murad, and Mateusz ‘mantuu’ Wilczewski.

At the time, and to an extent even now, this OG lineup could have come together to be a top contender in the hyper-competitive CSGO landscape.

However, with a little over a year-and-a-half together, the squad hasn’t been able to string meaningful results on the big stages with a recent 13th-16th exit at IEM Katowice.

og esports valde aleksib nbk issaa mantuu

Players like Valde and Aleksib are still great pieces to build around, but it’s clear that a lot hasn’t been going well in the OG camp.

Astralis’ Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højslethpossibly and mousesports’ Robin ‘ropz’ Kool are possible grabs for teams that are looking to improve. But these players would significantly cost OG, even if they just go for one.

If the team wants to alleviate their weaknesses, it would probably mean getting rid of one or two players and committing a large chunk of money for worthy replacements.

We’ve already seen heavy hitters like FaZe Clan and Team Liquid make big changes to their lineup for the sake of improvement. OG would have to do something similar to get over their current slump.

CS:GO

Real Madrid’s Casemiro explains why CSGO is more nerve-wracking than football

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:10

by Bill Cooney
Casemiro/Instagram/Valve

Share

Real Madrid’s Casemiro might just be one of the most famous footballers in the world today, but surprisingly enough, playing CSGO makes the pro sweat more than being on the pitch.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has been a fixture for Real Madrid on the field since joining in 2013, but apart from football it’s no secret Casemiro also likes to spend his free time perfecting those CSGO skills.

That’s no surprise seeing as how Valve’s shooter is massive in Brazil, and Miro even has his own esports org for the game. What is surprising though is that Casemiro has claimed in a new interview he gets more nervous streaming CSGO matches than he does playing football in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Casemiro CSGO FURIA
FURIA
Casemiro and Neymar (left side) are both huge CSGO fans.

In a new interview with Spanish football site MARCA, Casemiro claimed that playing CSGO on stream for viewers made him more nervous than playing a match at the 80,000+ seat Bernabéu (Real’s home grounds).

“Without a doubt, people are much closer and when I fail, there are some insults,” The pro explained with a laugh. “When I play Counter-Strike I get a lot more nervous there than playing at the Bernabéu. I feel more pressure with people watching me play video games live than football.”

Casemiro also drew interesting comparisons between CSGO and football, saying that he finds most success when he plays similar to his IRL position on the field, instead of a straight-up offensive one.

“I’m one of those that if I go in to play, I don’t like to lose. I’ve tried to play like a striker or winger [in CSGO] and my score has been very low,” he explained.  “I know that my position is defensive midfielder and I have to help my teammates. What I am in real life, I also am in video games.”

While he might not be rushing B and popping off like S1mple, the Brazilian international thinks he manages quite well with his favorite weapon the AWP, and on his favorite map — Inferno — which he called “my Berbabéu.”

He also admitted that despite owning a CSGO team, he doesn’t think he quite has what it takes to play professionally. That’s quite alright though, as he can always fall back on that multi-million dollar football career.