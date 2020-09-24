oBo out: Complexity's CS:GO Juggernaut Derailed

17-year-old phenom Owen 'oBo' Schlatter surprised the CS:GO world on September 22, by stepping down from Complexity Gaming and flying home completely out of the blue.

Jason Lake's juggernaut was built on the shoulders of the young rifler, being the only person who left from the original roster, but with the announcement of him stepping down the community was shaken to the core.

Lewis discusses the theories about oBo moving to Cloud9 and why these discussions may be a bit premature because of the fact Cloud9 is a predominantly EU based team.

Richard also speculates that it isn't too surprising that oBo decided to step down in these uncertain times where it's not easy to just visit your family on weeks off by traveling across the world.

In this video, Richard Lewis explains why this news is such a massive blow to the Complexity juggernaut that has proved itself to be one of the top teams in the world, and recently won the BLAST Premier Spring European Finals.