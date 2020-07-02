Nitr0: How a Reluctant IGL Became NA's Greatest CS:GO Captain

From a CS:GO prodigy who rose through the ranks at an unprecedented pace, Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella's is now considered one of the world's best in-game leaders (IGLs). Here, we cover every controversy, ego battle, and championship victory that has led his Team Liquid side to be one of the best in Valve's FPS.

When it comes to the best CS:GO roster in the world, it's exceptionally difficult to look beyond Danish outfit Astralis. However, Team Liquid have done what few teams have ever been able to - challenge at the very top.

What's more impressive, is that Liquid has built an incredible roster around the core of nitr0 and Jonathan 'EliGE' Jablonowski. Both men have been on the roster since 2015 and, as superstars have come and gone, the two have remained a constant.

You'd be forgiven then, for believing that Nitr0 has been an effective leader for the past five years. The opposite, however, is closer to the truth. Originally reluctant to take on the responsibility of an IGL, nitr0 was "coerced" into it on a short-term basis, but found an aptitude for the role.

Arguably the hardest part of an IGL is managing the team's strategy, while maintaining your own performance. It's something nitr0 has managed to balance, explaining how he is able to "micro-manage" his teammates, while remaining effective himself.

It's a truly remarkable rise, and one well worth delving into.